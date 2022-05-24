ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,657 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $14,713,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DKS stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.24. 6,165,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,205. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.65 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

