ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,075.11.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $105.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,910.22. The stock had a trading volume of 403,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,934. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,038.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,976.53.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

