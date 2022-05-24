ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in McKesson by 231.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after acquiring an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 38,029.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,085,000 after acquiring an additional 233,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $46,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,093. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

