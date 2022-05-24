ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,480 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,517,000 after buying an additional 637,460 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after buying an additional 577,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,028,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,673,000 after buying an additional 120,571 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 965,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,411. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average is $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.