Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 933,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,814,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 598,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,386 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in ENI by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 135,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ENI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
E has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($16.28) to €15.40 ($16.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.64) to €14.90 ($15.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.
ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s payout ratio is 25.45%.
ENI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
