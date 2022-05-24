Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 25,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $10.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $337.47. 26,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,402. The firm has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

