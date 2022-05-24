Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $32.01 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $32,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. 8,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,134. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

