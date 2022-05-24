Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $10.95 on Tuesday, hitting $333.97. 1,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,262. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $327.06 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

