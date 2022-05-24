Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 778,606 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $59,935,000 after buying an additional 389,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of HP by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $163,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. 250,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,610,971. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

