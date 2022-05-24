Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 67,676 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 67,676 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $5.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.38. The stock had a trading volume of 309,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,997,955. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.12.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

