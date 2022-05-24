Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52,929 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $2,503,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB traded down $19.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.71. 949,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,609,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $478.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,758 shares of company stock worth $9,217,533. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.41.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.