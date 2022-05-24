Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.44

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 24657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 247,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,195,616.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 282,586 shares of company stock worth $4,796,253.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,859,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.