CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Trimmed by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.99. 5,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.37 and its 200-day moving average is $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

