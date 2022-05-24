CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $916.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will report $916.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $916.47 million and the lowest is $915.70 million. CNO Financial Group reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

In related news, Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 998,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

