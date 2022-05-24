Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $560.28 and last traded at $560.28. Approximately 324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $543.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $491.80 and a 200-day moving average of $532.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

