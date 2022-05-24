Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Trading 1.8% Higher

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.00. 9,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 20,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $54.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 280,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

