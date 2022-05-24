Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will report $213.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu reported sales of $244.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $835.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $873.75 million, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $887.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.15. 302,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. Cohu has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

