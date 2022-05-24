Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 6,407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,455,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

BVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $232.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth $44,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth $75,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

