Comparing COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP)

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alpine 4 and COMSovereign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine 4 and COMSovereign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $51.64 million 2.54 -$19.41 million N/A N/A COMSovereign $9.43 million 1.97 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Alpine 4 has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -37.58% -36.13% -18.99% COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94%

Summary

Alpine 4 beats COMSovereign on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine 4 (Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. In addition, it designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. Further, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufacturers and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About COMSovereign (Get Rating)

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also offers intelligent batteries and back-up power solutions for use in cellular towers and other radio access network infrastructures, as well as automotive, aerospace, and marine vehicles; and tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers. In addition, the company is developing silicon photonic devices used in data interconnects, communication networks, and computing systems. Further, it provides maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of next-generation network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to ComSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. ComSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

