Comparing Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA)

Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Omnichannel Acquisition and Selective Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Selective Insurance Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Selective Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $85.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and Selective Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A Selective Insurance Group $3.38 billion 1.36 $403.84 million $5.64 13.52

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Omnichannel Acquisition and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -46.97% 3.02% Selective Insurance Group 10.19% 13.77% 3.59%

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnichannel Acquisition (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on ‘omnichannel' businesses, such as technology-enabled cross-channel retail and consumer services, including the direct-to-consumer/e-commerce retail, consumer healthcare, consumer marketplaces, consumer services, and related sectors. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

About Selective Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities and alternative investment portfolio. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

