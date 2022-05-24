Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCSI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 50.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 57.36. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.