Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Cut by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 6.8% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 117,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,718,000 after buying an additional 39,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $2,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.29.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,325.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

