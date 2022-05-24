Contrasting Rover Group (ROVR) and The Competition

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rover Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Rover Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group’s peers have a beta of 1.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.8% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group -72.28% -21.97% -9.22% Rover Group Competitors -24.25% 340.79% -3.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rover Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rover Group Competitors 271 1022 1548 85 2.49

Rover Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 113.14%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 40.46%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group $109.84 million -$64.05 million -3.91 Rover Group Competitors $686.58 million $58.98 million 24.24

Rover Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group. Rover Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rover Group peers beat Rover Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

