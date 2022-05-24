Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 91,994 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,994 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after buying an additional 140,755 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,050,473 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

