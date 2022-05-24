Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 579.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,698,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,960,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

