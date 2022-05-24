Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 411,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

BATS:MEAR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. 62,838 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90.

