Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. 385,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $64.91.

