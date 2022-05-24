Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,685 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.6% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,856,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,676,572 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

