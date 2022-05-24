CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,401,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,790 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $426,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $676,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,378,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of CSGP opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

