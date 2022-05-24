Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $429.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $375.50 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.