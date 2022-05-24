Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $87,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,080,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,868,000 after acquiring an additional 416,096 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 976.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900,384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,599,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,518,000 after acquiring an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CUZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

