Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $620.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $626.48.

PANW opened at $500.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $568.22 and a 200 day moving average of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $350.96 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

