Cowen Trims Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Target Price to $60.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $38.24 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

