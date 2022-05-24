CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Gap Up to $82.59

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.59, but opened at $84.62. CRA International shares last traded at $84.62, with a volume of 3 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $602.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $148.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in CRA International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

