Crédit Agricole S.A. (CRARY) to Issue Dividend of $0.41 on June 16th

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.413 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRARY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($14.26) to €12.40 ($13.19) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.30) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

