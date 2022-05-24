Credits Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $171,361.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

