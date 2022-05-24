Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.80

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 496635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

CRLBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

