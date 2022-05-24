Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 10.5%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. 2,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,349,879 shares of company stock worth $17,000,575 in the last ninety days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.