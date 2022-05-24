Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 10.5%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53. 2,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,427 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,349,879 shares of company stock worth $17,000,575 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

