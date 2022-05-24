Critical Survey: Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver 10.70% 5.90% 4.47% Excellon Resources -154.22% -99.92% -24.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pan American Silver and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 6 0 3.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pan American Silver presently has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 60.52%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and Excellon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.63 billion 2.86 $97.43 million $0.86 25.84 Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.50 -$57.77 million ($1.72) -0.33

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Excellon Resources on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

