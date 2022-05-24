Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $42.39 on Friday. Croda International has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $71.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

