CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,185 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 1.6% of Eventide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of CrowdStrike worth $125,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,003,000 after purchasing an additional 428,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after buying an additional 314,958 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded down $9.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.87. 4,231,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.89.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

