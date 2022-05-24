CTF Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,000. Lamb Weston accounts for about 6.0% of CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CTF Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Lamb Weston as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

LW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.73. 689,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,004. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

