CTF Capital Management LP Buys New Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,000. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for 5.9% of CTF Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CTF Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,750 shares of company stock worth $3,423,927. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

PFSI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.56. 552,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.42%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

