CTF Capital Management LP Invests $23.56 Million in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,562,000. Macy’s makes up about 15.2% of CTF Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $104,542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after acquiring an additional 981,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 46.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after acquiring an additional 763,132 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 20,481,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,586,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

