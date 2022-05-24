CTF Capital Management LP Invests $3.59 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. Axon Enterprise makes up about 2.3% of CTF Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXON stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.56. 319,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 177.95 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.90.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

