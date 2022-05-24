CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on June 17th

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CCPG opened at GBX 98.97 ($1.25) on Tuesday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 97.80 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.50 ($1.37). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.83.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

