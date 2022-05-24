CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (CCPG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on June 17th

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:CCPG opened at GBX 98.97 ($1.25) on Tuesday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 52 week low of GBX 97.80 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.50 ($1.37). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.83.
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)
