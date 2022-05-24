Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $331.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $331.14.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $253.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

