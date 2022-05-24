DAO Maker Price Reaches $1.77 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00006047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $125.18 million and $2.12 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,372.92 or 0.42371746 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00505113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000280 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.55 or 1.47155019 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,891,269 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.