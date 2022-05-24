Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $125.00. The company traded as low as $84.16 and last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 107237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.93.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $206,260.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,114.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $389,857.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,197.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,610 shares of company stock valued at $33,309,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Datadog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average of $148.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9,393,000.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

