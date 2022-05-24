DATx (DATX) One Day Volume Tops $29,365.00

DATx (DATX) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $18,782.56 and $29,365.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATx has traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DATx

DATx is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

